Exane Asset Management Invests $29.56 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,561,000. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 19.0% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

