Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,169,000 after purchasing an additional 242,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 111.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 291,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.4 %

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.40. The company had a trading volume of 155,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,172. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

