EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Shares of EZPW stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.68.
EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.
