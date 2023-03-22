Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 59,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 151,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.86. 481,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,354. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

