FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Reduced by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,446 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.68.

FedEx stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.05. 171,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,312. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

