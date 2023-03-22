Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.26 and last traded at $19.26. 1,114 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 million, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

