Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $45.80. Approximately 281,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 319,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

(Get Rating)

The Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Composite index, a market-cap-weighted index of Nasdaq-listed companies. ONEQ was launched on Sep 25, 2003 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.