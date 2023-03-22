Financial Comparison: Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI) and Its Peers

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) is one of 163 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ascent Solar Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,615.29% -975.92% -162.67% Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors -84.76% -23.02% -2.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ascent Solar Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors 1831 8197 16772 601 2.59

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 18.02%. Given Ascent Solar Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ascent Solar Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

12.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.62, meaning that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million -$19.75 million -0.63 Ascent Solar Technologies Competitors $4.10 billion $858.64 million -15.66

Ascent Solar Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ascent Solar Technologies peers beat Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of solar technology and power solutions for remote locations and extreme environments. It integrates photovoltaic (PV) modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

