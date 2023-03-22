Financial Survey: Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) vs. Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Terns Pharmaceuticals and Phibro Animal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terns Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Phibro Animal Health 1 1 1 0 2.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Terns Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Terns Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terns Pharmaceuticals $1.00 million 339.62 -$50.16 million ($2.10) -4.30 Phibro Animal Health $942.30 million 0.65 $49.17 million $0.90 16.68

This table compares Terns Pharmaceuticals and Phibro Animal Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Terns Pharmaceuticals. Terns Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Terns Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Terns Pharmaceuticals and Phibro Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.32% -35.50% Phibro Animal Health 3.73% 18.90% 5.33%

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Terns Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. It also develops TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist with enhanced liver distribution and metabolic stability that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-601, a small-molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist program that is intended to orally be administered for NASH and metabolic diseases, such as obesity. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines. The Mineral Nutrition segment consists of the formulations and concentrations of trace minerals such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and compounds. The Performance Products segment produces specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company was founded on May 11, 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.