Firestone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.4% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,864,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.40. 2,556,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,513. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

