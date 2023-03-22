First Financial Corp IN Acquires 1,607 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 1.4% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.01.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

