First Financial Corp IN Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,127 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $194.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,652.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.09 and a 200 day moving average of $162.95.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

