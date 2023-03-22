First Financial Corp IN Buys 216 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $81,651,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.