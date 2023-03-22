First Financial Corp IN Buys 409 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 179.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $211.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

