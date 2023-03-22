First Financial Corp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $270.21 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.24 and a 200-day moving average of $263.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

