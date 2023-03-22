First Financial Corp IN Has $362,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 156,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Wealth CMT boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 48,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IWS stock opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $122.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

