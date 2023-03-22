First Financial Corp IN Has $699,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,202,000 after buying an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 47,720 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 250,174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 184,807 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VAW opened at $172.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.62 and a 200-day moving average of $171.65.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

