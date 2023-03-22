First Financial Corp IN Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $194.49 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,652.26, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.09 and its 200 day moving average is $162.95.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

