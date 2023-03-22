First Financial Corp IN Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.