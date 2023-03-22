First Financial Corp IN Sells 303 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Allstate were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Allstate by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day moving average of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

