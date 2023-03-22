First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDEU traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,973. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $12.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDEU. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Further Reading

