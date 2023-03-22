First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FDEU traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,973. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $12.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.