First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 3.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,877,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,332,000 after buying an additional 1,525,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 535,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,867,000.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

