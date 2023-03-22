First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FMY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

