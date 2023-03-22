First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.85 and last traded at $78.85. 2,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 16,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.15.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $147.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

