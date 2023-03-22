Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 2.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after buying an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.24. The company had a trading volume of 604,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,196. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

