Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of FFC stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $20.18.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,966 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

