Flare Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Flare has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $374.65 million and $45.74 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,925,706,238 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03094347 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $40,651,114.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

