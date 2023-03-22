Forte Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.25. 5,720,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,529,939. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

