Forte Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 75,855 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Forte Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $453,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

FREL stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.57. 216,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,017. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

