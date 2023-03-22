Forte Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Forte Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,651 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $869,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 161,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

