Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.7% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Wealth increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $640.92. 633,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,272. The business’s 50-day moving average is $600.15 and its 200-day moving average is $538.34. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $646.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

