Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.19.

UPS stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.65. 674,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,360. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.03. The company has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

