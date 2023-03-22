Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.17. 563,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,494. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

