Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,592,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.72. 49,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,581. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

