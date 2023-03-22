Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMF. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.34. 901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,951. The company has a market cap of $344.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.81. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $114.57.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

