Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,549 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,506,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 875,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,201,000 after acquiring an additional 180,897 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 623,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 576,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 559,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 163,816 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.72. 20,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,658. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

