Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,533 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises about 2.1% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $55.82.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

