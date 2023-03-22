Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,997 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 869.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 75,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,322. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $38.65.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

