Forza X1 (FRZA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 27th.

Forza X1 Stock Performance

Shares of Forza X1 stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Forza X1 has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

Get Forza X1 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Forza X1 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forza X1 Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forza X1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forza X1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.