Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. FOX makes up approximately 2.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after acquiring an additional 506,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,326,000 after acquiring an additional 230,720 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,834,000 after acquiring an additional 143,604 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,694,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after acquiring an additional 851,054 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 91,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,257. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.91. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

