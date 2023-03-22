Frax Price Index Share Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $120.65 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00008489 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and $232,097.49 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

