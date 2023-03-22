Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, March 24th

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, March 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 24th.
Freight Technologies Stock Performance
Freight Technologies stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Freight Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Freight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freight Technologies
About Freight Technologies
Freight Technologies, Inc develops and operates a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freight Technologies (FRGT)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Freight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.