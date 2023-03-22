Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, March 24th

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, March 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 24th.

Freight Technologies Stock Performance

Freight Technologies stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Freight Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

Get Freight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Freight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freight Technologies

About Freight Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freight Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FRGT Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Freight Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Freight Technologies, Inc develops and operates a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.