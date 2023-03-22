Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRONU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Frontier Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Frontier Acquisition by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 46,741 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,132 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Acquisition

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

