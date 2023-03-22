Fruits (FRTS) Price Tops $0.0002

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Fruits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Fruits has a market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $380,390.19 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fruits has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00359770 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,090.27 or 0.26149317 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

