Fruth Investment Management Has $10.98 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises about 3.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $678.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,975. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $641.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.52. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

