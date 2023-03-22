Fruth Investment Management Has $2.38 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 308,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average is $100.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.