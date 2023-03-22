Fruth Investment Management Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $33,454,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after acquiring an additional 258,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 170,979 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,892,000 after acquiring an additional 123,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $8,417,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 99,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,720. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.57%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

