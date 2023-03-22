Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Olin accounts for about 1.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Olin worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after acquiring an additional 192,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olin Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. 273,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,155. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

