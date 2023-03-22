Fruth Investment Management Sells 350 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 0.1 %

NTR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.31. 517,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. HSBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.