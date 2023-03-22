Fruth Investment Management Sells 400 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 1.0% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 660.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 95.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.46. 257,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,022. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

